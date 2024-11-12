USC Upstate Foundation Honors Scholarship Donors and Recipients

The University of South Carolina Upstate recently celebrated USC Upstate Foundation scholarship donors and recipients at the Olin B. Sansbury, Jr. Campus Life Center (CLC) on October 30.

RJ Gimbl, welcoming attendees, including donors, recipients, faculty, and staff, acknowledged the impact of scholarships on students’ lives. “It is my pleasure to gather everyone here to celebrate the achievements of our scholarship recipients and express our heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors who make these scholarships possible,” he stated. Gimbl noted that, in the previous year, six new endowed funds were created through the USC Upstate Foundation, five of which are scholarships.

USC Upstate Foundation Board of Directors Chairperson Suzy Cole expressed her appreciation for the university’s students and community. “I am honored to be here on behalf of the USC Upstate Foundation. During the past six years I’ve had many opportunities to be on campus and meet our students. What struck me most about USC Upstate is the amazing quality of our students, faculty, and staff. Just now getting to know the recipients of the Foundation’s scholarships have solidified that sentiment. Every time I’m here on campus, that sentiment keeps growing. And I am here to say the rest of the state and the region has figured out all the great things that are happening at USC Upstate. It’s not a secret anymore.”

Another scholarship recipient, Mufaddal Fidahussein, shared his journey, being the sixth family member from Tanzania to graduate from USC Upstate with the aid of scholarships. “It was an incredible relief and truly life changing. I wouldn’t be here without it. It gave me the chance to build something of myself and the opportunity to create a better life,” he said.

Chancellor Bennie Harris addressed attendees, highlighting the importance of donor support in shaping students’ futures. “What you’re experiencing today is the Advancement Team’s commitment to excellence and to connecting our donors with our students,” he said. “USC Upstate provides the space for your voice and vocation to align. Whatever your calling, when you find that passion, it becomes your voice.” Chancellor Harris encouraged recipients to remember those who have supported them in their academic journey and to pay it forward whenever they have the chance.

Victor Austin, Jr., a USC Upstate alumnus from the class of ‘90, also spoke of his pride in the university and its role in his development. “Upstate played a vital role in preparing me for my professional career. Walking through the quad during my last semester here, I made a commitment to always give back to this university,” he said. Austin has since established the Victor and Jacquelyn Austin Endowed Scholarship to support students in need of financial assistance.

Junior Alex Sanchez-Erazo ’26, a Political Science major and recipient of the Earl Gordon Endowed Scholarship, expressed his gratitude for the scholarship’s impact on his studies. “One of the things I appreciate most about USC Upstate is the connection and support from everyone here,” Sanchez-Erazo said. His involvement with the Latin American Student Organization (LASO) and being a Chancellor Ambassador has enriched his college experience and leadership skills. “This scholarship has relieved the financial burden of tuition, and I thank the donors for making such an impact on those they support along the way.”

The Earl Gordon Endowed Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Mr. Earl Gordon, Former Dean of Students. An outstanding educator of the noblest of human qualities, Mr. Gordon was dedicated to serving the needs of students. The scholarship tribute to his legacy provides financial assistance to sophomores and juniors who have a 2.0 cumulative GPA, service or involvement in school or community, and financial need.

Donors Tiffany and Reverend David Ervin have established the Catherine Ervin Endowed Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Tiffany’s late sister, Catherine, a USC Upstate alumna and dedicated nurse. This year, the scholarship has been awarded to Addy Morman and Amaila Urena, both students in the Mary Black College of Nursing.

Reflecting on the scholarship’s impact, Rev. David Ervin shared, “It means everything, really, because Catherine was top notch as far as I was concerned. As a minister, I saw her every day in the hospital, working as a nurse and caring for people.” Tiffany was working in the USC Upstate Development Office as Director of Development when her sister passed away in 2002. She said the scholarship was a natural choice to honor Catherine’s legacy: “Catherine and I both graduated from USC Upstate. My sister never had an enemy—she was statuesque, caring, and a true caregiver. This scholarship was the first thing we thought of after her passing, as a way to carry on her name and remind students of what a wonderful person she was.”

This year’s recipients spoke of their gratitude for the scholarship and how it will aid their career aspirations. Addy Morman expressed her excitement, saying, “I was really shocked to receive the letter. It’s so important for donors like the Ervins to support our legacy. I want to be a nurse practitioner, and this financial help will go a long way.” She added that she fell in love with the USC Upstate campus and knew she wanted to join the Spartan Family after touring the nursing program and its simulation rooms.

Amaila Urena echoed these sentiments, noting the unexpected relief the scholarship brought her. “I was honestly surprised to receive this scholarship; I didn’t know there were such things as donor scholarships. I’m very grateful for this opportunity because it relieves the financial burden that comes with growing up in a single-parent home.”

If you wish to donate to the USC Upstate Foundation, please visit https://uscupstate.edu/give/.

More photos from the luncheon can be found via our Flickr account: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBQ7kK.

Written by the University of South Carolina Upstate.