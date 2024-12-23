Converse University Receives $50,000 from Power:Ed To Empower First-Generation Students

Converse University has announced the recent award of $50,000 to fuel its First-Generation program by a grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan Corporation.

This resource will be applied to enhancing the student experience for 357 Converse students participating in the First-Generation Program. With a focus on STEAM majors and career readiness, the expansion will provide career-specific immersion experiences, as well as paid student internships on and off campus.

“For the First-Generation program, our focus has traditionally been on first year students and supporting them during their transition from high school to college,” said Daphnie Glenn, Director of First Generation Programs and Student Success Initiatives. “The funding from this grant will empower us to help juniors and seniors focus more intentionally on their careers with STEAM-related field activities, tutors, paid student internships, and career immersion experiences. Helping students learn about their chosen careers will prepare them for future success.”

Converse’s First-Generation Program is celebrating its fourth year supporting this talented and promising group of students; the program was founded by a grant from Power:Ed that established the rebranding and structure of the program which began in the 2021-2022 academic year. A first-generation student is someone who is the first in their family to graduate from a four-year institution and has a desire to engage within the college community. The program offers student mentors, social events, and learning opportunities throughout the academic year.

“Converse University has built an incredible workforce development program supporting first generation college students, and we are proud to help it grow over the next two years, enabling these students to boost their awareness and readiness for SC career pathways,” said Power:Ed Executive Director Claire Gibbons.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, Power:Ed will award $1,000,000 in grants to South Carolina education and career readiness organizations. In this second quarter, Power:Ed has awarded six grants (including this grant to Converse University) totaling $254,000.

“We are thrilled to have support from Power:Ed to create career experiences for our students,” said Rebecca Parrish, Assistant Vice President of Advancement Services, who leads institutional grant-seeking efforts at Converse. “This investment in workforce development enables us to align career paths with Upstate opportunities, highlight local industries of interest, and grow business partnerships for the institution.”

