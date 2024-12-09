How to Have Healthier Holidays

Even a few minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity can deliver some health benefits and count toward reaching the recommendations. For adults, the many benefits of physical activity include reduced short-term feelings of anxiety and better sleep.

Some tips for staying active during the holidays include:

When shopping, walk a few laps around the shopping center before going into stores.

Take the stairs at every opportunity. If you can’t climb all the stairs, take the stairs part way, then the elevator.

Rather than hunting for the closest parking spot, park farther away and walk briskly to your destination.

When friends and family gather, go for a group walk. You can make the walk more fun by turning it into a scavenger hunt.

Play an active group game in your yard or local park.

Bundle up and take a walk instead of a drive to see holiday lights.

Eat healthy

Eating well supports muscles and bones, boosts immunity, helps the digestive system, and aids in weight management, among other health benefits for children and adults. Good nutrition involves eating a variety of healthy foods. To do that during the holidays:

If you eat foods that are high in calories, saturated fat, or added sugars, choose small portions and only eat them once in a while. Opt for healthier foods most of the time.

At parties and other gatherings, fill your plate with your favorite fruits and vegetables first, then add small portions of less healthy items.

If you are taking food to a party, make it your favorite healthy dish. Then you’ll be sure that at least one item at the party will be a healthy choice that you enjoy.

Make healthier versions of your traditional recipes by using ingredients with less fat and salt.

Spice up baked fish or chicken by adding salsa or black bean sauce.

Consider beans in place of higher-fat meats.

Plan activities that don’t involve eating

Here are some ideas for shifting the focus away from food during the holiday season:

Volunteer in your community.

Try a seasonal activity such as ice skating or winter hiking.

Go on a walk and explore a new area with a friend or family member.

Visit that museum or exhibit you’ve been wanting to see.

Consider what new healthy traditions you can start this year. The possibilities are endless!

Written by the CDC.