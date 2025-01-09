Smartpress Expands Production Capabilities With Upstate Facility; 150 New Jobs Expected

Online printer Smartpress.com is expanding its operations to an additional production facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Strategically chosen to expedite shipping times, the new location will add 150 employees to the carbon neutral printer’s 100% employee-owned business model.

A Major Impact

Unique to the print industry, Smartpress offers a wide array of commercial printing services through an easy online platform and world-class customer service. With this new facility in South Carolina, they’ll be able to accommodate one- to two-day ground shipping to states on the East Coast. It’s an addition that ensures Smartpress products reach nearly 75% of the United States via ground shipping in two days or less.

Learn more about Smartpress at https://smartpress.com/pages/about-us.

“Spartanburg County is an ideal location for adding production capacity to keep up with our customer demand,” said Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman. “As we continue to provide our customers with premium print and the best possible service, this expansion brings us strategically closer to our customers on the East Coast.”

What has contributed to Smartpress’ growth?

They offer comprehensive commercial printing services that accommodate creative professionals, businesses and nonprofits, from small runs to bulk orders.

Their online ordering platform is straight-forward and easy to use with real-time price quotes and countless customization options.

They uphold three core values that resonate with customers and clients: premium quality print, world-class service and social and environmental responsibility.

“I’m excited about bringing Smartpress’ culture to a fast-growing area with a talented workforce,” said Chapman.

Join the Smartpress team at https://smartpress.com/pages/jobs.

Written by Smartpress.