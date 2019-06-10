4th of July Fireworks and Celebrations

Spartanburg and the surrounding Upstate community offer some of the best Fourth of July celebrations every year, and it’s no surprise that thousands of people from around the region make the trip to see what the fuss is about.

Red, White & Boom 2019

The City of Spartanburg will present its annual Red, White and Boom celebration from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Barnet Park. Admission is $5 and gates open at 5:00 pm. Children 6 and under are admitted free.

The biggest draw is the wonderful Zambelli-produced fireworks show that will start at approximately 9:30 pm.

Visit the Spartanburg.com Red, White & Boom 2019 guide for additional information.

Other Upstate Fireworks and Celebrations

Greenville’s Wells Fargo Red, White, and Blue

Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue will feature one of the state’s largest fireworks displays. It is free to attend and takes place from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019 throughout the West End (on Main Street from Broad Street to Augusta Street). Visit the Greenville.com Wells Fargo Red, White, and Blue guide for the latest tips, updates, and information.

Celebrate Simpsonville

This year’s Celebrate Simpsonville takes place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm at Heritage Park’s CCNB Amphitheatre. Gates open at 5:30 pm and the Jake Bartley Band will open for the Atlanta Rhythm Section at 6:00 pm. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase, and a fireworks display will close out the show.

Holly Springs Salute to America

The Holly Springs Fire Department hosts its annual block party and fire work shows on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. The celebration takes place at Holly Springs Fire Station, 3301 HWY 357, Inman, SC. Fireworks begin at 9:30 pm.

Guide last updated June 26, 2019. Please contact us with any questions, problems, or comments.