Red, White & Boom 2019

The City of Spartanburg will present its annual Red, White and Boom celebration from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Barnet Park. Admission is $5 and gates open at 5:00 pm. Children 6 and under are admitted free.

The biggest draw for Red, White and Boom is the wonderful Zambelli-produced fireworks show that will start at approximately 9:30 pm.

The fireworks aren’t the only “boom” provided to those attending Spartanburg’s favorite Independence Day celebration, however. On the Zimmerli Amphitheater stage at Barnet Park, visitors can enjoy patriotic music by the Spartanburg Community Band starting at 6:00 pm. Then at 8:00 pm, a soon-to-be-announced musical headliner will bring a high-energy, non-stop party to the Zimmerli Amphitheater stage, with the fireworks grand finale following at approximately 9:30 pm.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside Barnet Park during the celebration; however, there will be plenty of options for attendees to choose from at the festival, including BBQ, funnel cakes, burgers, hotdogs, philly cheese steaks, ice cream, and more!

Visit the official Red, White & Boom website for additional information.