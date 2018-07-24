The 2018 Carolina Panthers Training Camp Guide

Wofford College and the City of Spartanburg have been hard at work to make this year’s Carolina Panthers Training Camp another fantastic success.

Over the next several weeks the Carolina Panthers will host public practice sessions as well as participate in a variety of fan-centric activities. Here’s your complete guide to making the most of your time in Spartanburg.

Kickoff Party

Training Camp opens Thursday, July 26th, at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium with the annual Training Camp Kickoff Party. The celebration is from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm, with the team’s first practice of camp scheduled for 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm; gates open at 4:00 pm.

The Kickoff Party will feature on-field performances by the TopCats and Junior TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew as well as the Mayors’ Ball Delivery, face painting, food, interactive games, sponsor displays and more on the plaza of the stadium.

Admission and parking are free for the Kickoff Party as well as for every practice session.

Parking

Fans should make note that traffic patterns to parking lots have changed this year. All traffic should enter campus via Cumming Street from Pine Street and Wood Street. Evins Street from North Church Street will be closed to all traffic except shuttle buses and other authorized vehicles.

Handicap parking will be available in the lot beside Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium off Cumming Street for vehicles with state-issued placards or plates.

Additional parking information can be found on the Carolina Panthers website.

Shuttle Buses

Free shuttle buses will be provided from the parking lot at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, which also will serve the parking lot at Wofford’s Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts and the lot at the Spartanburg County Administration Building on Church Street (weekends only); bus boarding will be in the Memorial Auditorium lot.

Shuttle buses also will stop on Evins Street at Osage Street to pick up fans parking off Osage Street. Buses will drop off and pick up in front of Gibbs Stadium on Cumming Street.

Practice Schedule

Practice sessions begin Thursday, July 26th, and continue through Monday, August 13th. Cancellations due to weather or other scheduling conflicts can occur, so be sure to visit the Carolina Panthers Training Camp webpage for additional information.

Autographs

Getting an autograph can be an art. The best advice for getting an autograph during a practice session is this: Arrive early and stay late. The most common area for obtaining an autograph is along the fence which runs from the practice field to the player facility. Be sure you have everything ready at a moment’s notice! Also, for the sanity of everyone involved, please don’t ask players to sign a dozen items. It keeps other fans from getting their autograph and it can also help make for an awkward situation.

What To Bring With You

Backpacks, medical supplies, coolers, folding chairs, seat cushions, tablets, and umbrellas are all allowed in the practice complex. We recommend bringing a folding chair, plenty of sun screen, water, and an umbrella just in case! It can get very hot out there at the practice facility, so please be careful!

The Rail Yard

The course, which is something like an NFL Scouting Combine combined with an American Ninja Warrior course, is set for a ribbon cutting on July 25th at 11:00 am, the day before Carolina Panthers Training Camp. The Rail Yard is located along the southern end of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail.

What Else?

Spartanburg offers a myriad of activities for you and your family to enjoy throughout the day. Hit up RJ Rockers Brewing Co., The Silo, Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, or the Growler Haus for a delicious craft beer and quick snack. Looking for a sweet treat? Hub City Scoops and Spill the Beans have got you covered. Looking for a big… big meal? Well, The Beacon Drive-In is clearly the answer. View our Restaurants Guide, Attractions Guide, and Shopping Guide for more ideas!