2019 Music on Main

Music on Main is downtown Spartanburg’s favorite after-work social gathering. A destination point where you can meet your friends and colleagues, hear great live music, enjoy food and beverages in an outdoor setting. The once a week concert is held each Thursday evening between April and July from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Downtown Spartanburg at Morgan Square. Hear live music chosen from an eclectic line-up from Blues to Reggae.

Morgan Square is located at 108 West Main Street and offers a pleasant atmosphere for an evening out while Main Street is a great place to listen to the live music or just hang out with friends and co-workers.

Coolers are not allowed, and pets should be left at home. Parking is available at various lots throughout the area.

2019 Music on Main Schedule

May 16, The Grateful Brothers

May 23, Monkey Hill

May 30, Eloveation Band

June 6, CPR

June 13, Dirty Grass Soul

June 20, Conspiracy Band

June 27, Mojomatic

Not only does Music on Main provide entertainment for the local community, it also serves as an excellent fundraising opportunity for Spartanburg’s civic organizations. Club members serve as volunteers at each Music on Main concert and then receive a percentage of sales to support their charities. Since MOM’s inception over $185,000 has been donated to local civic organizations. Some of the groups who volunteer at Music on Main each year include Critter Connection, Knights of Columbus, Spartanburg Jaycees, Spartanburg Ski Club, Spartanburg Downtown Association, Quest Charities, Spartanburg Charter School, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.musiconmain.com.

Looking for more happenings in the area? Check out Spartanburg.com’s comprehensive visitor center. Music on Main is Downtown Spartanburg’s favorite after-work social gathering.